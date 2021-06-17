PDP to Buhari: Attack on our governors pedestrian

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the attack on governors elected on its platform as unpresidential and pedestrian.

PDP governors had after its meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, accused the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of starving states and local government, and by extension, Nigerians of funds.

But presidency in a statement said the governors want the corporation to “break the bank for their own profligate political ends.”

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the attack as “unwarranted” just because they pointed out the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and proffered solutions.

“For the avoidable of doubts, the PDP insists that our governors are responsible and responsive leaders, who have always shown concern towards the plight of Nigerians,” the party said.

PDP alleged that President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power through lies and fake promises, which the party added, “they have widened and deepened in the last six years.”

It noted that President Buhari’s false claims that his administration has lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years, were debunked by World Bank, which said 7.8 million Nigerians are below the poverty line in the last 12 months.

