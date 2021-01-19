News

PDP to Buhari: Attacks on security operatives show leadership failure

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the incessant attacks and killings of security operatives by terrorists and bandits were marks of leadership failure. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, blamed this on what it called “lethargic approach” of President Muhammadu Buhari in tackling acts of terrorism in the country.

The party lamented the abduction of about 18 police operatives by bandits in Kaduna State and said this would not have happened if President Buhari had effectively coordinated fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

“Our party, as the voice of the people, tasks President Buhari to show concern to the plight of Nigerians who are being ravaged by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and vandals, whose activities have been emboldened by the indolent and languid attitude of his administration, including its recent dismissive statement to Nigerians to ‘wait on God’ for solution. “President Buhari should listen to Nigerians and rejig his command structure, which has become so weak that officials now rationalise acts of terrorism to the extent of blaming victims, as was the case in the 43 farmers recently beheaded by terrorists in Borno State,” PDP further said.

The party noted that the situation became so bad that it took Chadian President, Idris Derby, to personally lead his troops into Nigeria territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities and soldiers held captive by terrorists.

“It is indeed unfortunate that despite the manifest security lapses, Mr. President has refused to respect the consensus by Nigerians across board, as validated by the two chambers of the National Assembly, to rejig his security architecture by replacing his service chiefs with more competent hands,” the party stated. PDP called on President Buhari to demonstrate a sense of responsibility to the duties of his office in the interests of vulnerable Nigerians who are daily falling victim to bandits, terrorists and kidnappers prowling the land.

“Mr. President must know that Nigerians have become despondent due to his failure to provide leadership to our troubled nation. “Our party, however, identifies with the police and other security agencies at this trying time and urge them not to be deterred,” it added. The party, however, enjoined Nigerians to continue to be at alert and to always provide useful information to security agencies in the fight against terrorism in the country.

