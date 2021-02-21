News

PDP to Buhari: Buratai’s 20-year comment on bandits an indictment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the statement by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), that it will take the nation 20 years to vanquish terrorists, is an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces.

 

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the recent statement by the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi, that Nigerians should protect themselves against bandits and terrorists, further exposed Buhari as a failed leader, who could not stand up to the demands of his office.

 

“It should interest Mr. President that a member of his cabinet has declared him ineffective as well as one who is incapable of commanding his parade and guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of our citizens,” PDP stated.

 

The party noted with dismay that Nigeria has descended to a level where government officials and other prominent Nigerians have resorted to begging and negotiating with terrorists.

 

This, PDP added, confirmed that the Buhari administration has surrendered the sovereignty of the country to bandits, insurgents and terrorists.

