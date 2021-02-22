PDP to Buhari: Buratai’s 20-year comment on terrorists an indictment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the statement by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, that it will take the nation 20 years to defeat terrorists, is an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari as commander-inchief of the nation’s armed forces.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the recent statement credited to the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), that Nigerians should protect themselves against bandits and terrorists, further exposed Buhari as a failed leader, who could not stand up to the demands of his office.

“It should interest Mr. President that a member of his cabinet has declared him ineffective as well as one who is incapable of commanding his parade and guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of our citizens,” PDP stated.

The party noted with dismay that Nigeria has descended to a level where government officials and other prominent Nigerians have resorted to begging and negotiating with terrorists.

This, PDP added, confirmed that the Buhari administration has surrendered the sovereignty of the country to bandits, insurgents and terrorists.

“Even more depressing is the disposition of the Buhari presidency to blame victims of terrorists’ attacks, as was in the case of the beheading of 43 compatriots in Borno State, instead of going after and apprehending the assailants.

“Such tendencies against Nigerians exposes the lack of determination by the Buhari administration to fight insurgents which, in turn, emboldens the outlaws who had earlier been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration, to resurge to unleash terror on our compatriots.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the embarrassing situation where it took Chadian President Idris Derby to personally lead his troops into our territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities as well as our soldiers held captive by terrorists, while our president recedes into the comfort and safety of the inner recesses of the Aso Presidential Villa.

“Indeed, commander-inchief that cannot lead from the fronts, as President Buhari promised to, and who blames everyone but himself for his own failures, leaves much to be desired,” the party said.

It added that Nigeria could not afford the ongoing gruesome mass killings, bloodletting, arson, kidnapping and all sorts of mindless atrocities by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, and called on President Buhari “to end his administration’s lethargic and cowardly disposition towards the handling of security matters in our country.

“Mr. President must stand up to the demands of his office and designation as the commander-inchief.”

Like this: Like Loading...