PDP to Buhari: Clampdown, freezing accounts of #EndSARS protesters, threat to prob panels

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the clampdown and freezing of bank accounts of some Nigerians for participating in the peaceful protests against police brutality in various parts of our country is a threat to various panels of enquiry set up to investigate the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan advised the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to take responsibility for the violence that trailed the peaceful protest and the lootings by hoodlums.

The party said the violence was fuelled by government to discredit the peaceful protest by Nigerians against brutality and extra-judicial killings by unscrupulous security operatives in various parts of the country.

It noted that instead of owning up and apologising over its alleged role in the deployment of hoodlums and security operatives to attack and kill peaceful protesters, the “presidency is rather unleashing its spokespersons, as spin doctors on national television, to politicise the issues, distort facts, threaten Nigerians and point accusing fingers.

“The action of the Buhari presidency in rushing to the media to distort fact and threaten Nigerians, appears to be in desperation to blackmail the various enquiry panels, cow witnesses and scuttle efforts to unravel the truth.

“This further explains the desperation to gag Nigerians on the social media as well as escalated clampdown on broadcast stations in our country.”

PDP said President Muhammadu Buhari administration should bear the blame for the hijack of the peaceful protest by armed thugs who were allegedly “seen on video being conveyed in vehicles belonging to security agencies and openly coordinated to unleash violence on the streets, leading to the crisis situation of maiming, looting, arson and wanton destruction of property in the land.

