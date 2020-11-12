PDP to Buhari: Clampdown on #EndSARS protesters, threat to judicial panels

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the clampdown and freezing of bank accounts of some Nigerians for participating in peaceful protests against police brutality in various parts of our country was a threat to various panel of enquiries set up to investigate activities of the disbanded Special Anti-RobberySquad(SARS).

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to take responsibility for the violence that trailed the peaceful protest and the looting by hoodlums.

The party said the violence was fuelled by government to discredit the peaceful protest by Nigerians against brutality and extra-judicial killings by unscrupulous security operatives in various parts of the country. It, however, noted that instead of owning up and apologising over its alleged role in the deployment of hoodlums and security operatives to attack and kill peaceful protesters, the “presidency is rather unleashing its spokespersons as spin doctors on national television to politicise the issues, distort facts, threaten Nigerians and point accusing fingers.

It went on: “The action of the Buhari presidency in rushing to the media to distort fact and threaten Nigerians, appears to be in desperation to blackmail the various enquiry panels, cow witnesses and scuttle efforts to unravel the truth. “This further explains the desperation to gag Nigerians on the social media as well as escalated clampdown on broadcast stations in our country.

