PDP to Buhari: Come clean on cancelled trip to London

Outgoing Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, has dismissed speculations in some quarters that some aspirants for various positions have been anointed ahead of the exercise. He advised those nursing the ambition of succeeding him as well as others wishing to occupy various positions to embark on thorough campaign and convincing delegates at grassroots level (wards) ahead of the congresses. Speaking yesterday at the State Secretariat of the APC, during an interaction between the Chairmanship aspirants and the 260 ward chairmen, as well as members of the State Executive Committee (Exco), Nwoye said the seat was not up for sale to the highest bidders .

He told the aspirants to ignore the rumour making the rounds that anyone has been anointed for the position. According to Nwoye, the party belongs to the people at the ward, who he described as the “true owners of the party”, and that anyone interested in holding any position must get their support.

Like this: Like Loading...