PDP to Buhari: Come clean on cancelled trip to London

Outgoing Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, has dismissed speculations in some quarters that some aspirants for various positions have been anointed ahead of the exercise. He advised those nursing the ambition of succeeding him as well as others wishing to occupy various positions to embark on thorough campaign and convincing delegates at grassroots level (wards) ahead of the congresses. Speaking yesterday at the State Secretariat of the APC, during an interaction between the Chairmanship aspirants and the 260 ward chairmen, as well as members of the State Executive Committee (Exco), Nwoye said the seat was not up for sale to the highest bidders .

He told the aspirants to ignore the rumour making the rounds that anyone has been anointed for the position. According to Nwoye, the party belongs to the people at the ward, who he described as the “true owners of the party”, and that anyone interested in holding any position must get their support.

Christmas without bombs: Buhari, security chiefs deserve All commendations – FCT Residents

Some well-meaning residents of the Federal Capital Territory has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security chiefs for a Christmas celebration free from bombings.  The group, under the auspices of Concerned Abuja Residents Association (CARA) made this known in a press conference to mark the new year on Friday.  In a statement co-signed by Innocent Onuchukwu […]
NCDC confirms 3,442 new COVID-19 recoveries

  Nigeria’s count of discharged COVID-19 patients, on Wednesday, received a major boost with more than 3,000 persons confirmed to have recovered across the country. Of the new recoveries, more than 2,000 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures in its update for September […]
Buhari at UNGA: CAMA’ll enhance transparency

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the recently passed Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA) in Nigeria will enhance transparency and corporate accountability in the fight against corruption. The new law has been a subject of controversy, particularly among religious leaders in the country who are alleging that CAMA was a bid to take […]

