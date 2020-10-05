PDP to Buhari: Don’t succumb to pressure, ensure free poll in Ondo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to renege on his promise to ensure free and fair election in the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.

The party, however, reminded President Buhari of the praises and commendations coming to him from all parts of the country and the global community over his non-interference in the conduct of credible election in Edo State.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of planning to manipulate government institutions to work against the people and rig the election.

He noted that PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede had enjoyed support of the overwhelming majority of Ondo people as he was in good stead for victory on Saturday.

The PDP spokesman, who said the spate of violence in Ondo State was part of many plots to rig the election, accused Akeredo-lu of poor performance, which was already working against his re-election.

He said: “Our campaign had earlier alerted of desperate moves by the APC to drag in certain officials of the Buhari presidency to use violence and ‘federal might’ to muscle the election against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ondo State.

“Governor Akeredolu wasted the chance given to him and should have nobody but himself to blame for the electoral loss that would befall him on Saturday. “If Governor Akeredolu had done well in the last four years, he would have been celebrating his achievements instead of threatening his people, running from pillar to post to manipulate election and seeking to drag in the presidency.

“It is not Eyitayo Jegede’s fault that Governor Akeredolu failed as a governor, and that the people identified him (Jegede) as a rallying point in their quest for a new and purposeful leadership.

“We make this demand because it is clear that NEWS | national the tide favours Eyitayo Jegede in this election and any attempt to manipulate the electoral process at any level will be a recipe for a breakdown of law and order, which Mr. President would not want at this critical time.”

Meanwhile,Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and governors on the party’s platform would on Wednesday storm Ondo State for the grand finale of the governorship campaign of the party.

The party stalwarts would be led to the campaign by the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Governor Babaji Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Among those expected also at the finale are Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Elrufai, Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Kebbi State, Senator, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun

