News

PDP to Buhari: Our administrations are incomparable

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said there is no comparison between its government and the present President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
The party argued that to compare the two administrations was a slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari inherited an economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing in the world with Fitch’s B+ rating, only for his administration to wreck it within six years and turned the country into a beggar nation that is now borrowing from all parts of the world.
“Under President Buhari, all security, economic and social indicators have gone negative.
“It therefore amounts to a slap on the sensibility of Nigerians for the Buhari presidency to attempt to compare the once thriving lives of Nigerians under the PDP, to the sorry state of affairs in our country, which has become a terrorist haven and world poverty capital in a space of six years,” PDP stated.
According to the party, when President Buhari took over from the PDP in 2015, naira was at 160 to a dollar, but regretted that the nation’s currency has fallen to almost N500 to a dollar.
It noted that over 30 million businesses have collapsed, while over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood due to obnoxious economic policies of the Buhari administration that scare away both domestic and foreign investors.
The party said Nigerians are fed up with the APC government, which it accused of running a voodoo economy, stating that a liter of fuel, which sold for N87 per liter under the PDP, now sells as high as N170 to N200.
“Today, staple food had gone beyond the reach of majority of Nigerians so much so that a bag of rice which sold for about N10,000 now sells for N30,000; a measure of garri which sold for N100 now sells for N350 to N400 and a liter of palm oil which sold for N200 now sells for up to N600.
“Under Buhari’s watch, most families cannot afford basic necessities of life; parents cannot pay their children’s school fees, abandoned projects litter the nation; hunger and starvation, divorces, broken families, strange disease and sudden death have become so prevalent that compatriots prefer suicide and slavery mission as options,” PDP added.
The party stated that terrorists that have been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration have resurged and now ravage communities and behead citizens,

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano electricity coy loses over N260m to vandalism, theft in 3 months

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Managementof Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has lost over N260 million to the activities of vandalsacrossKano, Katsinaand Jigawa states in three months. According to the management, there have been rampant cases of transformer and transformer oil vandalism and theft which are worrisome across its franchise areas. We are working tirelessly to secure […]
News Top Stories

Govs want injection of N2trn infrastructure fund into economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the 36 states of the country have called on the Federal Government to inject the N2 trillion Nigeria Infrastructure Investment Fund to stimulate the nation’s economy. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, also made case for the revitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank to support the government’s housing programme. Chairman of […]
News

Ondo guber: PDP youths kick against Akeredolu’s deputy’s planned inducement

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A head of October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, some youths within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend vowed to resist an alleged financial inducement being made by Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi to canvass party members to support his aspiration.     Ajayi, who had last Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica