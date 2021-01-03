PDP to Buhari: Our administrations are incomparable

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said there is no comparison between its government and the present President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party argued that to compare the two administrations was a slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari inherited an economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing in the world with Fitch’s B+ rating, only for his administration to wreck it within six years and turned the country into a beggar nation that is now borrowing from all parts of the world.

“Under President Buhari, all security, economic and social indicators have gone negative.

“It therefore amounts to a slap on the sensibility of Nigerians for the Buhari presidency to attempt to compare the once thriving lives of Nigerians under the PDP, to the sorry state of affairs in our country, which has become a terrorist haven and world poverty capital in a space of six years,” PDP stated.

According to the party, when President Buhari took over from the PDP in 2015, naira was at 160 to a dollar, but regretted that the nation’s currency has fallen to almost N500 to a dollar.

It noted that over 30 million businesses have collapsed, while over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood due to obnoxious economic policies of the Buhari administration that scare away both domestic and foreign investors.

The party said Nigerians are fed up with the APC government, which it accused of running a voodoo economy, stating that a liter of fuel, which sold for N87 per liter under the PDP, now sells as high as N170 to N200.

“Today, staple food had gone beyond the reach of majority of Nigerians so much so that a bag of rice which sold for about N10,000 now sells for N30,000; a measure of garri which sold for N100 now sells for N350 to N400 and a liter of palm oil which sold for N200 now sells for up to N600.

“Under Buhari’s watch, most families cannot afford basic necessities of life; parents cannot pay their children’s school fees, abandoned projects litter the nation; hunger and starvation, divorces, broken families, strange disease and sudden death have become so prevalent that compatriots prefer suicide and slavery mission as options,” PDP added.

The party stated that terrorists that have been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration have resurged and now ravage communities and behead citizens,

