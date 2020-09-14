PDP to Buhari: Save Nigeria from imminent collapse

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to advice of eminent Nigerians against allowing the nation collapse under his watch.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted the presidency is worsening the situation by choosing to haul insults on former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other well-meaning leaders, who are calling on “his administration to end its divisive, suppressive and insensitive style of leadership that has ruined our nation.”

“From its reactions to patriotic counsel, it is clear that the Buhari presidency has become bereft of the fundamentals of governance as well as overwhelmed by its own failures and burden of guilt for the disunity, bloodletting and anguish that have enveloped our nation in the last five years.”

The party said it is incontrovertible that the Buhari administration is leading Nigeria into a failed state, where citizens are not guaranteed of their safety and cannot afford the basic necessities of life. I

t noted that his government has been crippled by incompetence, unbridled nepotism, promotion of injustice, executive high handedness, abuse of human rights, disobedience to court orders, brazen violation of constitutional provisions, acute corruption and violent muscling of elections.

PDP stated that under President Buhari, all sectors of the national life are in shambles while the productive sectors have been crippled. The party regretted that the nation has been pushed into the reverse gear where bandits, insurgents and marauders are freely ravaging communities and the citizens live in constant fear and extreme poverty. “Indeed, never in the history of our nation has the situation been this pathetic. ”

While President Buhari recedes in the comfort and safety of the Presidential Villa and reneged in his promise to lead from the front, Nigeria is being pushed to the fringes by marauders who are pillaging our citizens in various parts of our country, including Mr. President’s home state of Katsina.

“Furthermore, it smacks of shamelessness for the Buhari administration to be talking about corruption in PDP’s subsidy regime, when it has been caught neck-deep in unprecedented oil corruption that had ruined our economy, turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world and put our citizens in a dire strait.

“Nigerians know it as a fact that before he was elected President, General Buhari, as he was then known; a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, had publicly told Nigerians that subsidy was a fraud and that it never existed. Five years down the line,

