PDP to Buhari: Speak on alleged N2.5bn transfered to family member

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has some explanation to make on the alleged diversion of N2.5 billion out of the N51 billion “Revenue Assurance Fund,” reportedly to a foundation owned by a female member of his immediate family.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also challenged the president to speak on allegations that 122 posh properties, valued at over N1.6 trillion, which was seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were shared and allocated to cronies, on the directives of the presidency.

According to the statement, the EFCC was hijacked and became an instrument of treasury looting and corrupt enrichment for fraudulent friends and officials of the Buhari administration.

“It is indeed appalling that such impunity and barefaced looting are going on under an administration that came into governance with an assurance of fighting corruption, only to end up swimming in an ocean of corruption,” the party noted.