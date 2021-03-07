News

PDP to Buhari: Speak on alleged N2.5bn transfered to family member

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has some explanation to make on the alleged diversion of N2.5 billion out of the N51 billion “Revenue Assurance Fund,” reportedly to a foundation owned by a female member of his immediate family.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also challenged the president to speak on allegations that 122 posh properties, valued at over N1.6 trillion, which was seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were shared and allocated to cronies, on the directives of the presidency.
According to the statement, the EFCC was hijacked and became an instrument of treasury looting and corrupt enrichment for fraudulent friends and officials of the Buhari administration.
“It is indeed appalling that such impunity and barefaced looting are going on under an administration that came into governance with an assurance of fighting corruption, only to end up swimming in an ocean of corruption,” the party noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ICPC tracks N3bn worth of projects in 2 Kebbi senatorial districts

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…verifies intervention projects attracted by Sen. Sam Egwu The Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG) under the supervision of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it had tracked projects worth N3 billion out of the N3.5 billion expected to be tracked by the group in Kebbi State. The disclosure also […]
News

Electoral violence: We may be forced to cancel Edo, Ondo polls – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to cancel preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections, if electoral violence continues in the two states. The Commission had on Wednesday, expressed worry over the escalating violence ahead of the two elections, and said it would summon an emergency meeting of the parties […]
News

COVID-19: Why it’s dangerous to depend on foreign vaccines, by Iwuanyanwu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an elder statesman has called on Nigerian scientists to intensify efforts towards production of an indigenous vaccine to tackle COVID- 19 pandemic, saying that dependence on any vaccine being sourced from outside Nigeria may pose a grave danger to the country. Speaking to journalists on behalf of Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance project in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica