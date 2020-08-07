PDP to Buhari: Stop running Nigeria by proxy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge of his government and stop running the country through proxy. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke yesterday when he hosted the reconciled factions of Ogun State chapter of the party, noted that Nigerians are depressed because of the political and economic situation in the country. He added that only free and fair election could restore the confidence of the people. “Mr. President, take charge. Don’t run this country by proxy.

You have been elected, take charge, so that people will remember you and remember your legacy,”Secondus advised. The PDP national chairman said the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections will tell Nigerians what to expect in 2023. Secondus stated that the conduct of the two elections will determine whether Nigerians will continue to have faith in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the nation’s electoral process. The Ogun State chapter of PDP, which had been in crisis, recently came together and held a peaceful congress.

The congress produced Ogundele Sikirulai as the state chairman. He led members of the party on a courtesy visit to PDP national secretariat. Secondus, at the occasion, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to show Nigerians that elections can be conducted free and fair. “Some of these elections are magic. PDP believes in the unity of this country. We have no other country than Nigeria. “One way to achieve peace is through free and fair elections. It is not propaganda.

If you conduct free and fair elections, you want peace. If you don’t conduct free and fair elections, it is crisis,” Secondus warned. The PDP national chairman decried the use of security agencies in the conduct of elections and said security agencies should concentrate on the fight against Boko Haram insurgents and bandits and not assisting the ruling party to win elections.

“Elections should be decent; election is not do or die. Security agents should not be involved. “Look at what happened in Bayelsa. They condoned off some local government areas, and the military took over there. This should be stopped,” he said. Sikirulai said the team came to “familiarise ourselves with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) members.”

He told the party leadership that there is no problem in Ogun PDP again and thanked the national chairman for his support in resolving the crisis. Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, said the two major warring factions in Ogun State have coalesced into one group. “We have organised that congress and two groups unanimously came together and we have elected this new exco. “We have come also to show gratitude because whatever we have achieved today, money alone could not have done it. If the national secretariat had not been forthright and defined justice, we will not be here,” Okupe said.

Like this: Like Loading...