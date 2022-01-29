News Top Stories

PDP to Buhari: Tell Nigerians real reason for aborted Zamfara visit

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is economical with the truth on why he failed to visit Zamfara State as he promised. Recall that President Buhari was in Sokoto, a neighbouring state to Zamfara, but opted to speak to the people through video broadcast. He cited bad weather as reason for cancelling the visit. But PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunag-ba, wondered why the president did not opt to go by road, since he was already in Sokoto.

The party disagreed that weather was the reason for the aborted visit “when he had the option of travelling the short trip from Sokoto to Gusau by road.” PDP wondered weather Buhari cancelled the trip to Zamfara State out of fear of terrorists’ attack, or was he afraid to travel by road because he was not sure of his security, “as well as the dilapidated state of our roads under his watch? “From Sokoto to Gusau, the Zamfara State capital is about 206 kilometers, a journey a leader, who has the interest of the people at heart and who is sure of his security could have undertaken by road.” “Such attitude to governance speaks volumes as to why our nation is in a shambolic state under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which is largely laidback, unconcerned and corrupt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps raise the alarm over 80,000 Nigerians sex-slaves abroad

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The chairman, House of Representat ives’ committee on diaspora affairs, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has said about eighty thousand Nigerians were currently being held as sex-slaves and in forced labour across the world especially in countries like Lebanon, Mali and across the Middle East.   Akande Sadipe, who disclosed this, condemned complacency by the Ministries of […]
News Top Stories

Electricity, petrol: PDP Reps rev up opposition against tariff, price hike

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

The recent increment in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff has continued to generate debate. PHILIP NYAM analyses the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the lower chamber of the National Assembly It is no longer news that majority of Nigerians are angry and agitated over the recent hike in […]
News

Powell: Buhari condoles with Biden, Americans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

  President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of Nigerians, offered deepest condolences to President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States, on the passing of the former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell.   According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said the President “believed that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica