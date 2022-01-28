News

PDP to Buhari: Tell Nigerians real reason for aborting Zamfara visit

Posted on

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is being economical with the truth on why he failed to visit Zamfara State as he promised.

Buhari was in Sokoto, a neighbouring state to Zamfara, but opted to speak to the people through video broadcast. He cited bad weather as reason for cancelling the visit.

But PDP, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, wondered why the president did not opt to go by road, since he was already in Sokoto.

The party disagreed that weather was the  reason for the aborted visit “when he had the option of travelling the short trip from Sokoto to Gusau by road.”

PDP wondered whether Buhari cancelled the trip to Zamfara State out of fear of terrorists’ attack, or was he afraid to travel by road because he was not sure of his security, “as well as the dilapidated state of our roads under his watch?

“From Sokoto to Gusau, the Zamfara State capital is about 206 kilometers, a journey a leader who has the interest of the people at heart and who is sure of his security could have undertaken by road.”

The main opposition party said President Buhari ought to have reassured Nigerians of their safety by travelling to Gusau, “instead he opted for a video broadcast”.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Federal govt disburses N58bn to poor Nigerians in 2 mths

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The National Programme Coordinator of the Household Uplifting Programme – Conditional Cash Transfer ( HUP – CCT), Hajia Halima Shehu has said that the Federal Government disbursed the sum of #58 billion naira in the past two months to the less privileged, under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme across the country. Shehu stated this during […]
News

Abiodun to offset workers’ outstanding arrears

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday promised to offset all outstanding entitlements of civil servants and pensioners in the state. Workers had last week ended a three-day strike to demand implementation of new minimum wage, payment of 134 months unremitted salary deduction and unpaid leave allowances to all employees, both the state and the Local […]
News

FG reels out stringent conditions to MDAs on 2021 budget submission

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed bilateral meetings between Budget Office of the Federation and budget officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government as new template for approving 2021 budget of MDAs.   This was as it warned that any Ministry , Department and Agency not yet on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (1PPIS) […]

