PDP to Buhari: Tell Nigerians real reason for aborting Zamfara visit

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is being economical with the truth on why he failed to visit Zamfara State as he promised.

Buhari was in Sokoto, a neighbouring state to Zamfara, but opted to speak to the people through video broadcast. He cited bad weather as reason for cancelling the visit.

But PDP, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, wondered why the president did not opt to go by road, since he was already in Sokoto.

The party disagreed that weather was the reason for the aborted visit “when he had the option of travelling the short trip from Sokoto to Gusau by road.”

PDP wondered whether Buhari cancelled the trip to Zamfara State out of fear of terrorists’ attack, or was he afraid to travel by road because he was not sure of his security, “as well as the dilapidated state of our roads under his watch?

“From Sokoto to Gusau, the Zamfara State capital is about 206 kilometers, a journey a leader who has the interest of the people at heart and who is sure of his security could have undertaken by road.”

The main opposition party said President Buhari ought to have reassured Nigerians of their safety by travelling to Gusau, “instead he opted for a video broadcast”.

