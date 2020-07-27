PDP to Buhari: You lack moral right to mediate in Mali’s crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari has no business visiting Mali to mediate in the political crisis in that country when his own country is facing similar problem.

They noted that over 20 Nigerian states, including Buhari’s home state, Katsina, are facing daily attacks by insurgents and bandits and soldiers and citizens being killed, but the president did not deem it fit to visit any of these states.

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, decried what it described as Buhari’s “prioritisation of the situation in Mali over the worsening political and economic instability” in Nigeria. The party said it is a “misplacement of governance urgency as well as an inexcusable dereliction of statutory responsibilities vested on the person and office of the president and Commander-in-Chief of our nation.”

PDP, however, said it is not against Nigeria’s participation in seeking peace in the troubled Mali, but regretted that it is depressing that President Buhari had Mali as his priority destination and failed to demonstrate any little solidarity with Nigerians who were being attacked on a daily basis.

“Indeed, Mr. President must be receiving regular briefing on the daily ravaging of communities and mindless killings in Katsina, his home state; Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Adamawa, Sokoto, and Yobe states, among others, in addition to the reported challenges facing our gallant soldiers in the fronts. “Yet upon reopening of his doors, he chose to jet away to Mali instead of addressing these critical issues at home.

“Mr. President has taken no decisive steps to address the worsening economic situation in our country, which is daily plummeting in his hands, the accumulating foreign debts, plundering of foreign reserves, frightening unemployment rate, devaluation of our naira, high cost of living and issues of reduced life expectancy in Nigeria,” he said.

The party wondered what President Buhari has to present on the table in Mali alongside other West African leaders when his administration has failed to demonstrate the required commitment to confront her domestic political, economic and security challenges confronting it.

“The expectation of Nigerians is for President Buhari to invite other African leaders home and attract a synergy to find solutions for our own challenges,” it added.

