News

PDP to Buhari: Your self assessment illusory

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s assessment of his administration is illusory, adding that the president abandoned governance for luxury and pleasures.
The president had claimed that the situation in Nigeria at the moment is better.
But PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari has lost touch with the reality of the devastation his administration has brought to the nation in the last five years.
The party stated that every fair criticism of Buhari’s administration only reveals a litany of failures and a reversal of fortune for the country in the last five years.
It added that Nigerians expected the president to be remorseful for his failures and rally the people for solution, but regretted that he is rather seeking an endorsement of his cluelessness.
The party wondered how President Buhari wanted an unmerited pass mark for his administration when bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, “who have been pushed to the fringes before he took over in 2015, have now resurged, taking communities hostage, raping our women, beheading our compatriots and foisting a reign of terror to the extent that our nation ranked as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan.”
According to the PDP, more than 30 million businesses have crumbled and over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood resulting in excruciating hardship, in the country in the last five years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyo, NEMA donate relief materials to flood victims

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Succour came the way of about 520 victims of flood disaster in the Kajola and Iwajowa local government areas of Oyo State as the state government in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated some relief materials. Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, while distributing the materials on the premises of […]
News Top Stories

Bandits fast overrunning the North, Sultan cries out

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

*Says: ‘They move house to house, market to market with AK-47s’ …as CAN insists #EndSARS protest a wake up call to all Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar, has raised the alarm that bandits were fast overrunning the North, as they currently carry out their activities openly, unchecked and without any form of resistance from […]
News

FG: Dangote fertilizer crucial to agricultural agenda

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government yesterday said that Dangote Fertilizer Limited is crucial to the achievement of its agricultural transformation agenda, which it said is aimed at boosting food security in the country.   Besides, the construction of the fertilizer plant had been completed and was set for inauguration in the next few months. Minister of Agriculture […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica