PDP to Buhari: Your self assessment illusory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s assessment of his administration is illusory, adding that the president abandoned governance for luxury and pleasures.

The president had claimed that the situation in Nigeria at the moment is better.

But PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari has lost touch with the reality of the devastation his administration has brought to the nation in the last five years.

The party stated that every fair criticism of Buhari’s administration only reveals a litany of failures and a reversal of fortune for the country in the last five years.

It added that Nigerians expected the president to be remorseful for his failures and rally the people for solution, but regretted that he is rather seeking an endorsement of his cluelessness.

The party wondered how President Buhari wanted an unmerited pass mark for his administration when bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, “who have been pushed to the fringes before he took over in 2015, have now resurged, taking communities hostage, raping our women, beheading our compatriots and foisting a reign of terror to the extent that our nation ranked as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan.”

According to the PDP, more than 30 million businesses have crumbled and over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood resulting in excruciating hardship, in the country in the last five years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

