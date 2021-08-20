PDP to Buhari: You’ve failed in your 3 promises

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he has failed in his three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption and economic development.

The party, which is reacting to President Buhari’s charge to Service Chiefs that he doesn’t want to leave office as a failure, described it as medicine after death.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the president’s statement is an admission of failure.

“What explanation can the Buhari presidency and the APC offer for failing to decisively tackle terrorists, insurgents and bandits, who are daily ravaging our communities, killing and maiming our compatriots in various states across the country, despite the huge resources at their disposal?

“How do President Buhari and APC leaders sleep at night when they know that due to their incompetence and compromises, hundreds of Nigerians, including school children are languishing in kidnappers’ den at the mercies of their assailants and the elements?

“President Buhari has so failed as a Commander-in-Chief that non-state actors have taken over, with regions now resorting to their own security outfits while state governors, including his home, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, telling helpless victims of terror attacks to defend themselves,” the statement asserted.

The party regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world, where over 82.9 million once thriving Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life.

“Moreover, the Buhari presidency cannot point to any landmark project it conceptualised, started and completed in the last six years.

“All it can boast of is the mortgaging of the future of our nation with accumulated N33.107 trillion debt with nothing to show and no clear repayment plan.

“More atrocious is that Mr. President is seeking to borrow additional N5.62 trillion, when he knows that he has less than two years in office,” it said.

