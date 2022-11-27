PDP to CJN: You’re encouraging division in our party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, of encouraging division within its ranks, through his comments.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that Ariwoola, at a public event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday,

made reference to the political activities of some PDP governors, which comment it viewed to be encouraging division in the party.

The party stated that the CJN’s action was unacceptable and inconsistent with his status as the head of the judicial arm of government.

“Our party is worried that such partisan comment by the CJN is in violation of his oath of office as the head of the country’s judicial arm which is expected to be impartial and non-partisan.

“Irrespective of the circumstance or situation, the CJN is expected to be circumspect 2022at all times and avoid partisan actions and utterances that are likely to erode the institutional integrity of the judiciary and bring it to disrepute especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections,” it added.

The PDP noted that as an arm of government entrusted with the responsibility of interpretation of the laws, the judiciary should be seen to be neutral at all times and endeavour to interpret and review the laws in the context of the case and controversy of the parties before it.

“Nigerians expect the CJN, with his experience, to be in a position to advice, rebuke and punish members of the judicial arm who get entangled in the political arena.

“The fact that the CJN himself is the one reportedly violating this critical ethic of neutrality, fairness and respect for the oath of office for judicial officers raises serious concern in our polity.

“The question is how do Nigerians and especially the PDP trust that the CJN will be an even-handed arbiter in any case or matter relating to internal issues in our party or those connected to other political parties?

“It is instructive to note that the test for a judge to recuse himself from a matter in the ‘likelihood of bias,’ and the CJN is expected to be mindful of that test in his public engagement,” the party said.

Notwithstanding, PDP said it has utmost respect for the judiciary and judicial officers, but “rejects any action or utterance by any judicial officer, let alone the CJN, that undermines the integrity of the judiciary

