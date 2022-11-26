PDP to CJN: You’re encouraging division in our party

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of encouraging division within its ranks, through his comments.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, noted that Ariwoola, at a public event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, made reference to the political activities of some PDP governors, which comment it viewed to be encouraging division in the party.

The party stated that the CJN’s action is unacceptable and inconsistent with his status as the head of the judicial arm of government.

“Our party is worried that such partisan comment by the CJN is in violation of his oath of office as the head of the country’s judicial arm which is expected to be impartial and non-partisan.

“Irrespective of the circumstance or situation, the CJN is expected to be circumspect at all times and avoid partisan actions and utterances that are likely to erode the institutional integrity of the judiciary and bring it to disrepute especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections,” it added.

