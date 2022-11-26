News

PDP to CJN: You’re encouraging division in our party

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of encouraging division within its ranks, through his comments.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, noted that Ariwoola, at a public event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, made reference to the political activities of some PDP governors, which comment it viewed to be encouraging division in the party.

The party stated that the CJN’s action is unacceptable and inconsistent with his status as the head of the judicial arm of government.

“Our party is worried that such partisan comment by the CJN is in violation of his oath of office as the head of the country’s judicial arm which is expected to be impartial and non-partisan.

“Irrespective of the circumstance or situation, the CJN is expected to be circumspect at all times and avoid partisan actions and utterances that are likely to erode the institutional integrity of the judiciary and bring it to disrepute especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections,” it added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Lawmaker’s beheading triggers fear in Anambra Assembly, LGs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The gruesome murder of the legislator representing Aguata II in the Anambra State House of Assembly Okey Okoye has triggered fear among his colleagues.  The head of the representative of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency was found beheaded on Saturday after he was kidnapped by gunmen last week. Sources said his head was found in […]
News

Ambassador Buratai’s rising profile and Nigeria’s enemies

Posted on Author Adamu M. Adamu

And some segments of the population were excited. They thought their moment had finally come to nail the coffin of Ambassador Tukur Yusuf Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff. This resulted from a news story published by an online news medium. The allegations in the story could ordinarily make one puke. It was as horrendous […]
News

EndSARS: Police arraign 6 protesters in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday arrested and arraigned six protesters who had assembled at the gate of the National Assembly Complex to resume the suspended EndSARS protest. The protesters, Oluwatoyin Adeniji, Yashidu Bashiru, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Kazali, Paul Akinwumi and Chomo, who were arraigned at the Wuse District Magistrates Court on five-count, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica