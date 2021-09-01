PDP to DSS: Investigate Akume roles in Benue’s violence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the former Benue State Governor, George Akume, over the escalated acts of terrorism and mass killings in the state. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Akume, who was Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, should come clean on his alleged roles in the violence ravaging the state. “In the same vein, the party is asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence investigation into the alleged siphoning of billions of naira under Akume’s watch as governor, especially, given public apprehensions on the source of funds being used by terrorist elements to prosecute their assault on Benue State,” the party said. PDP explained that its position was predicated on heightened public anxiety over Akume’s recent attempt at rationalising the killings and acts of violence in Benue State.

