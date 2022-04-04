News

PDP to El-Rufai: APC’s inaction encourages insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to look beyond the invitation of foreign mercenaries for the solution to the nation’s security challenges.

 

El-Rufai had threatened to invite foreign mercenaries to help in combating the menace following increasing bandit attacks in Kaduna State and other North West states.

But PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the alarming insecurity situation in Nigeria was encouraged by the statements and inactions of the All Pro-  gressivesCongress(APC)- led Federal Government.

 

The party pointedly accused El-Rufai of fueling and aiding insecurity in the country, noting his alleged statement before the 2019 general elections. PDP also accused some governors in the North West of empowering terrorists by “paying them billions of naira of public funds in various hurried, uncoordinated and hazy negotiations.

 

He added: “Nigerians have not forgotten how in November 2020 the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency through its spokesperson, Shehu Garba, rationalised the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by terrorists and blamed the farmers for not obtaining clearance before going to their farms

 

