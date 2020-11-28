News

PDP to Fashola: Come clean on N4.6bn fraud allegation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Minister of Works andHousing, Babatunde Fashola to come clean on the alleged diversion of N4.6 billion into private bank accounts during his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Fashola failed to explain how such amount of money was allegedly diverted through surreptitious payments, in 654 tranches to 21 private bank accounts in a space of two months.

“Fashola has failed to respond to Nigerians inquisitions on how he allegedly oversaw such a corrupt system, which points to why our nation’s power, housing and road infrastructure sector had remained in shambles despite the huge resources allocated during the tenure.

The party added: “Instead, what we see are attempts to use primordial discussion related to disagreements in the APC to divert attention from the fraud allegation. “It is rather pathetic that Fashola is still in his political pipe dream under a rejected All Progressives Congress (APC) when the people have moved on even as Nigerians of goodwill are already rallying on the platform of our party for solutions to the myriads of problems brought upon our nation by the APC.”

