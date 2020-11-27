PDP to Fashola: Come clean on N4.6bn fraud allegation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to come clean on the alleged diversion of N4.6 billion into private bank accounts during his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Fashola failed to explain how such amount of money was allegedly diverted through surreptitious payments, in 654 tranches to 21 private bank accounts in a space of two months.

“Fashola has failed to respond to Nigerians’ inquisitions on how he allegedly oversaw such a corrupt system, which points to why our nation’s power, housing and road infrastructure sector had remained in shambles despite the huge resources allocated during the tenure.

“Instead, what we see are attempts to use primordial discussion related to disagreements in the APC to divert attention from the fraud allegation.

“It is rather pathetic that Fashola is still in his political pipe dream under a rejected All Progressives Congress (APC) when the people have moved on even as Nigerians of goodwill are already rallying on the platform of our party for solutions to the myriads of problems brought upon our nation by the APC,” the party added.

PDP called on Nigerians to always vote for a party that can fulfill its promises, noting that Fashola’s statement is an indictment on the APC, which it said, justifies the decision by Nigerians to distance themselves from that party.

“Moreover, the PDP holds the constant reference to our party by APC leaders, including Fashola, as a direct demonstration of their admission that our party is the only platform that can return hope and direction to Nigerians, particularly, the youths.

“Nevertheless, our party charges the Minister of Works and Housing to leave the issue of 2023 and immediately address the allegation of fraud hanging around his tenure as minister of power, works and housing,” PDP said.

