PDP to FG: Account for N800bn recovered loot

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government should account for the N800 billion, which the Minister of Information and Cultural, Alhaji Lai Mohammed told Nigerians was recovered loot.

This, the party stated, was because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has not shown commitment in the fight against corruption.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan at a press conference on Wednesday, alleged that the recovered loot has been re-looted and shared among top officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and APC leaders.

“Rather than resorting to false performance claims, the expectation of Nigerians is that this administration would have sent Lai Mohammed to apologise for this display of gross abuse of position especially as it relates to the fight against corruption,” Ologbondiyan added.

He noted that Alhaji Mohammed, in his press conference on Sunday, admitted that he could not go into the details of the various corruption issues in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other agencies.

“Our party holds that this is an evasion of gory tales of direct stealing, treasury looting and barefaced embezzlements by government officials and APC leaders as already exposed in on-going investigations at the National Assembly and at the presidential panel.

“With this shocking suppression of information related to corrupt practices, by no other person than the minister of information, Nigerians and the world at large are no longer in doubt that concealment of corruption in ministries, department and agencies is an official policy of the APC administration because their leaders are involved,” the PDP spokesperson stated.

He added that it was the same reason the APC government has suppressed the prosecution of officials indicted in the N90 billion allegedly stolen from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), as well as the N33 billion reportedly looted from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the over N18 billion from the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the North East.

