PDP to FG: Fuel price hike, an invitation for crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Federal Government that any increase in the pump price of fuel to N212 per litre would amount to a mass protest in the country. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said any further increase in the pump price of fuel is capable of worsening an already tense situation and lead to economic and social crisis in the country.

The party said: “Our party holds that the N212 per litre reportedly contemplated in the March pricing template by the APC administration, is wicked, insensitive, and callous. “It is a barefaced fact that there is no way that Nigerians can survive such hike in fuel price, which will worsen the already agonising economic situation in the country. “Our party maintains that with an honest and transparent administration of our national production capacity and potentialities, domestic price of fuel should not exceed N70 per litre.”

