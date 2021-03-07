PDP to FG: N797bn Abuja-Kano road project, outrageous

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the sum of N797.23 billion voted for the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road by the Federal Government is outrageous.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the road project, which is 375 kilometers at N797 billion, means that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is spending N12.12 billion (about $5.58 million) per kilometre.

While the party said it has nothing against any genuine effort towards infrastructure development in the country, particularly the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, the party nonetheless, reject attempt by the APC administration to hide under the project to fleece the nation.

“The party asserts that the approval of a scandalous N797.23 billion ($2.09bn) by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the 375-kilometer road, speaks volumes of the level of profligacy and corruption inherent in the administration,” PDP stated.

It described this as an insult on the sensibilities of Nigerians, and accused the APC of awarding over- bloated contracts to enrich APC leaders and the cabal, thus making roads the most expensive in Africa.

“Similar roads with the same length in kilometers and road architecture are being constructed at far cheaper costs in other countries across Africa,” PDP noted.

Like this: Like Loading...