PDP to hold presidential campaign in Kebbi on November 12

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed November 12 for its Presidential campaign in Kebbi State. This development was confirmed in the State Director General of the Campaign Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (GEDA), in a signed statement released to the media. Shehu stated that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team will be received at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport from where he will proceed for a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Basher (CFR). Thereafter, the team will head for the Race Course where Atiku will address the party supporters in Kebbi.

