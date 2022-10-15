News

PDP to hold presidential campaign in Kebbi on November 12

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed November 12 for its Presidential campaign in Kebbi State. This development was confirmed in the State Director General of the Campaign Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (GEDA), in a signed statement released to the media. Shehu stated that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team will be received at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport from where he will proceed for a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Basher (CFR). Thereafter, the team will head for the Race Course where Atiku will address the party supporters in Kebbi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jos attack: Gov Bello evacuates Kogi students from University of Jos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has ordered the immediate evacuation of its indigenes currently studying in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The move by the Kogi Governor is to ensure the safety of the students in Jos which was plunged into a security crisis recently following the massacre of over 26 travellers last Saturday. […]

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News Top Stories

EFCC gives June deadline for bankers to declare assets

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Emmanuel Onani

…says cybercrime chasing investors away from Nigeria The Economic and Financial Crimes Commi s s i on (EFCC) has given bankers in the country till June 1st to declare their assets. T his was disclosed by the Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in an interaction with newsmen after a closed door meeting with President […]
News

More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden’s July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica