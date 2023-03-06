PDP to hold protest against presidential election outcome

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) plans to hold protest march against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had last Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the election. PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came second, at a press conference last Thursday, said he would challenge the result of the election in court.

Seven governors of the party who had earlier approached the Supreme Court for review of the result, in a dramatic move, suddenly withdrew the case. In a statement yesterday by the Director of Administration, Amb Ibrahim Bashir, on behalf of the Director- General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCO), the party said its leaders, governors and members should assemble at Legacy House, the presidential campaign office today, for a march to INEC headquarters in Maitama, Abuja. The statement which enjoined them to dress in black for the protest noted that takeoff time is 10 am.

Like this: Like Loading...