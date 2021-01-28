News

PDP to ICC: Prosecute ex-service chiefs for crimes against humanity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Ms. Fatou Bensouda, to issue an official warrant for the prosecution of immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and other out gone service chiefs, for crimes against humanity allegedly committed while in office.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the former service chiefs had been indicted in the reports of credible international bodies, such as the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI), of extra-judicial execution of innocent Nigerians, massacre of peaceful protesters, illegal arrests and arbitrary detention of citizens in dehumanizing cells, torture and rape allegedly committed by the military under their command.

The party itemised the allegedoffencesof theerstwhile service chiefs to include the “massacre of unarmed protesters by the military in the northwest and southeast states between 2015 and 2018, including the 348 civilians reportedly killed by soldiers in KadunaStateaswellasthe347 bodies found in mass graves in the aftermath of the Zaria massacre.”

The PDP also said the ICC should investigate reports of alleged “military invasion and mass shooting in communities in Borno, Yobe, Rivers, Abia, Anambra among other states, where soldiers reportedly killed unarmed civilians, razed communities, burnt homes, displaced inhabitants, rapedwomen, detained, beat up and tortured citizens indetention camps reportedly located in military barracks where deadly fumigation chemicals were allegedlyused in overcrowded cells.

“Our party further implores the ICC to investigate the reported inhuman detention of thousands of Nigerian children by military operatives in the northeast camps particularly between 2017, when more than 1,600 children were reported to have been in illegal detention in cages and 2018, when the UN detailed 418 detained children.”

