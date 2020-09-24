PDP to INEC: Don’t compromise credibility of Ondo poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to compromise the credibility of the October 10 governorship in Ondo State.

The party said the irreducible minimum standard it could accept for the election is for the commission to adapt the achievement recorded in the September 19 Edo State governorship election.

Chairman, publicity sub-committee of the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election, Kola Ologbondiyan, rejected the use of z-pad by INEC to accredit voters during the election.

PDP said the technology “failed during a test-run deployment for voter accreditation in Nasarawa bye-election.”

It noted that the failure of z-pad in the bye-election informed its rejection by INEC for voter accreditation in the September 19 Edo State governorship election but only to assist upload results to INEC’s virtual portal.

“We therefore urge INEC to limit the z-pad technology to the purpose for which it has helped the commission to attain integrity as witnessed in the Edo governorship election,” PDP demanded.

It called on the Commission to discountenance the alleged blackmail by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the replacement of the over 5000 card readers that were burnt at its office in Akure.

PDP accused the APC of plots to frustrate the conduct of the election because of the fear that its candidate Governor Rotimi Akeredolu might not win in a free, fair and credible election.

