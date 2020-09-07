PDP to INEC: Don’t subvert the will of Edo electorate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter yesterday cautioned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Ad-hoc staff who are to conduct the September 19 governorship election in the state not to subvert the will of the electorate as such action will lead to obvious consequences.

Members of the party harped on the need for INEC and security agencies to be neutral in their dealings before, during and after the election in line with their oath of office, which they swore to uphold. Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, who gave the warning during a press conference in Benin, demanded in the strongest terms possible, “that INEC and the security agencies must carry out their statutory responsibilities based on the oath of office they swore to, which called for neutrality.

He warned that; “Anyone who deviates from this sacred oath, which he or she willingly swore to, knows that we will ensure that the most extreme hand of the law is meted out to them. “Anyone who deprives any human being from exercising their fundamental human rights is just as bad as enslaving or killing them and as such do not deserve anything less from the law.”

He also urged parents and guardians to call their wards to order over acts of violence and such criminals activities capable to breaching the peace and in the pro cess truncate free, fair and credible poll in the state. “We call on the parents of all the ad-hoc staff that will be engaged in this election,m to call their wards to order. Edo people deserve a free, fair, credible and peaceful election, and nobody, whether in the security agencies or in INEC will be allowed to subvert the will of the people.

We will follow the process from A to Z from multiple angles, and if you are caught doing the wrong thing, be assured that as a party that believes in and promotes the right for people to freely express their choice, we will be waiting and ensuring that law effects the fullest possible punishment,” he said.

