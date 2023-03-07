PDP To INEC: Presidential election is a charade

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hastoldtheIndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that despite the hopes of Nigerians of advancement in thenation’selectoralprocess, the conduct of the February 25 presidential election was charade. The party had, yesterday, taken its grievances to the headquarters of the Commission at the Maitama area of Abuja, in protest against the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the disputed election.

Led by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the placard-carrying PDP leaders and supporters, marchedthrough the streets leading to the INEC’s headquarters. Theprotest, thoughpeaceful, caused heavy vehicular traffic even as it witnessed massive presence of security personnel. Apart from Atiku, the PDP National Chairman Dr. IyorchiaAyuandothermembersof theNationalWorking Committee (NWC); Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambwal, and Taraba State Governor, Dairus Isyaku, were some of the party lead ers who took party in the protest. The black attired protesters, however, met the gates of INECclosedagainstthem.

It took about 30 minutes of drumming and singing before officials of the Commission, led by the National CommissionerFestusOkoye, came to meet them and received their petition. Okoye, Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, was accompanied by two other National Commissioners, Mohammed Haruna and May Agbamuche-Mbu. PDP in the petition jointly signed by Ayu and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, noted that the hasty declaration of the election results by INEC was in violation of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The major factors that heightened the zeal and confidence of Nigerians to participate in the electoral process were the failures of the ruling APC government, the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology, the Electoral Act 2022, and your repeated assurances of bequeathing Nigerians a credible electoral process.”

“Youalsopromisedtheuse of the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System in voter accreditation and result management, whereby thepublicwouldhaveunhindered accesstotheresultsuploaded to your servers online and in real time. “Contrary to this belief, there was an abysmal failure on your part to honour your promise. The falsification of results and deliberate deactivation of the BVAS and your servers to frustrate the transmission of election resultsdirectlyfromthe polling units attest to that. “Nigeriansare no morein doubt of your direct involvement in aiding and abetting themonumentalrigging and manipulation of the election resultsinfavourof theruling (APC).”

PDP also called on the commission to suspend the ongoing transmission of the polling units’ results to its servers, which it said, was a breach of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. Okoye promised to transmit the letter to the INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and assured: “If there are remedial issues, we will deal with those issues. But I want to assure you that this commission is a listening commission; this commission is a public trust and this commission belongs to the Nigerian people. “Our allegiance is to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

