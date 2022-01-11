Politics

PDP to INEC: Use 2023 election to win back Nigerians’ trust in you

Posted on

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the forthcoming 2023 elections to win back the trust of Nigerians in the commission.

The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele gave the charge when officials of the state INEC inspected the secretariat of the party as part of the ongoing verification of political parties in the state.

Ogundele, who lamented that Nigerians have lost hope and trust in INEC in conducting free, fair and credible elections, challenged the Commission to work on its image and be more responsible to Nigerians in 2023.

He urged INEC to be an incorruptible, reliable, dependable and responsible electoral umpire, saying the commission must reassured Nigerians that their votes will count in the forthcoming election.

The PDP Chairman noted that, allegations of undue interference of INEC in party activities, as well as manipulation of election results by officials Commission have made Nigerians lose their trust in INEC.

His words: “Like I have said on so many political fora that concerns INEC, I have said that you (INEC) needs to work on your image. I don’t know how you are going to go about it, the image of INEC we are seeing is something that is very different these days, but we want to believe that you are going to work on that image.

“I want INEC to be an incorruptible, very reliable, dependable and a very responsible organisation. It is generally opined that he who pays the piper, dictates the tunes.”

In his response, the Director of Election and party monitoring department of INEC, Akanbi Gabriel Abidakun assured that the commission conducts free, fair and credible elections which will be acceptable by all Nigerians.

 


https://newtelegraphng.com



