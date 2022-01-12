News Top Stories

PDP to INEC: Use 2023 election to win back Nigerians’ trust

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the forthcoming 2023 elections to win back the trust of Nigerians in the commission.

 

The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele gave the charge when officials of the state INEC inspected the secretariat of the party as part of the ongoing verification of political parties in the state.

 

Ogundele, who lamented that Nigerians have lost hope and trust in INEC in conducting free, fair and credible elections, challenged the Commission to work on its image and be more responsible to Nige  rians in 2023.

 

He urged INEC to be an incorruptible, reliable, dependable and responsible electoral umpire, saying the commission must reassured Nigerians that their votes will count in the forthcoming election.

 

The PDP Chairman noted that, allegations of undue interference of INEC in party activities, as well as manipulation of election results by officials Commission have made Nigerians lose their trust in INEC.

 

His words: “Like I have said on so many political fora that concerns INEC, I have said that you (INEC) needs to work on your image. I don’t know how you are going to go about it, the image of INEC we are seeing is something that is very different these days, but we want to believe that you are going to work on that image.

 

“I want INEC to be an incorruptible, very reliable, dependable and a very responsible organisation. It is generally opined that he who pays the piper, dictates the tunes.”

In his response, the Director of Election and party monitoring department of INEC, Akanbi Gabriel Abidakun assured that the commission conducts free, fair and credible elections which will beacceptablebyallNigerians

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N’Korean leader’s sister is ‘de facto second-in-command’, S’Korean lawmaker says

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s intelligence agency believes that Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is serving as his “de facto second-in-command” but has not necessarily been designated his successor, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is the leader’s only […]
News

UN, others task Nigeria media on ending violence against women, girls

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Prominent international organisations have said the role of the Nigerian media was critical towards ending violence against women and girls in the country. The international bodies; United Nations, European Union and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), had raised concerns over the rising cases of gender based violence, during a webinar with the theme ‘Role […]
News

I’ll run an impactful legislative era if voted into office – Agbese

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Philip Agbese, a leading House of Representatives aspirant for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency in Benue State, has pledged to leave a lasting legacy in terms of legislation if voted into office next year. The All Progressives Congress chieftain spoke yesterday to a group of selected pressmen in Makurdi, the state capital, on his vision for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica