PDP to investigate Wike over anti-party activity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have concluded plans to investigate Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike over anti-party activities. The Rivers State governor has for some time now, been at loggerheads with the party, particularly the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Board of Trustees (BoT), which met last week, barred party members from making inflammatory statements or address, any press conference relating to the crisis. But Wike, who was in Lagos this week, endorsed Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for a second term in over the PDP’s governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor. The Rivers State governor was quoted to have declared, “Any party contesting against APC in Lagos is wasting time. Sanwo-Olu is a super performing governor.

“If Sanwo-Olu was in my party (PDP) and he is not doing well, I wouldn’t come. “If you’re in my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me. If you’re not in my party and you’re doing well, you will see me. “And I will not forget to say that I’m in support of you. I don’t want to talk about the other one.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at an interactive session with journalists on Friday, said the party has a process. According to Ologunagba, “When you send information, or a statement that is in public domain, like the statement made by Rivers State governor, we don’t just sit down and talk to you about what we want to do because we are party that believes in law and order. There is a process, and that process will pick you.” He added that the party has opened multiple communication channels, in line with the constitution, to resolve the crisis. “So it is ongoing. We are very hopeful because we have a robust internal differences resolution mechanism. “We can’t give up on hope because this party is Peoples Democratic Party, not an individual party. We don’t give commands, we don’t give instructions. We negotiate, we discuss and that’s ongoing,” he added. Ologunagba disclosed that the PDP would hold its presidential campaign rally in Benin City, Edo State this Saturday, and accused the ruling APC of resorting to violence against PDP members because it knew it could not “legitimately field candidate for the 2023 general elections.” He warned the APC that resorting to thuggery and violent attack on it cannot help it in “its self-inflicted woes.”

PDP members were attacked at its presidential campaign rally in Kaduna State last Monday, and the party’s spokesman said the APC was rattled because of the successes PDP recorded at its rallies. He noted that the re-action of the APC, which came 48 hours after the attack, was to conceal its culpability and divert public attention from reports that the violence was allegedly spearheaded by its governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

