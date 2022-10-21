PDP to investigate Wike over anti-party activity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might have concluded plans to investigate Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike over anti-party activities.

The Rivers State governor has for sometime now been at loggerheads with the party, particularly the National Chairman and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The board of trustees (BoT), which met last week, barred party members from making inflammatory statements or address press conference relating to the crisis.

But Wike, who was in Lagos this week, endorsed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for a second term in over the PDP’s governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran.

The Rivers State governor was quoted to have declared: “Any party contesting against APC in Lagos is wasting time. Sanwo-Olu is a super performing governor.

“…If Sanwo-Olu was in my party (PDP) and he is not doing well, I wouldn’t come.

“If you’re in my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me. If you’re not in my party and you’re doing well, you will see me.

“And I will not forget to say that I’m in support of you. I don’t want to talk about the other one.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at an interactive session with journalists on Friday, said the party has a process.

According to Ologunagba: “When you send information, or a statement that is in the public domain, like the statement made by the Rivers State governor, but because we are a party that believes in law and order, we don’t just sit down and talk to you of what we want to do.

“There is a process, that process will pick you.”

He, however, said the party has opened multiple communication channels, in line with the constitution, to resolve the crisis.

