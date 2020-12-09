News

PDP to Ize-Iyamu: Your comments on insecurity show inexperience, ignorance

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu over his statements regarding the security situation in the state. This was as the party noted that Governor Godwin Obaseki is ‘on top of the state’s security situation,’ saying that Ize-iyamu was speaking out of ignorance, inexperience and rage. The Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Osa Nehikhare, in a statement, said that security issues were delicate and not items with which to play to the gallery.

He said: “The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is confronting a security challenge that is ravaging the entire country and the governor has shown grace, commitment and tact in handling the peculiar situation we have in Edo State.

There is no denying that the security situation is challenging, but the state government has committed material and human resources to tackle the situation headlong and we are seeing the results by the day. “The efforts being made are strategic and are not things to put out for the public at every turn.

There is a method to security communication and it is not a task to be driven by propaganda and unwarranted posturing. The governor is dealing with intelligence from a joint task force, which he continues to meet at regular intervals. Some of the intelligence gathered were being deployed in bursting criminal hideouts, apprehending criminals and safeguarding the people.” Nehikhare, therefore, said the comments from Ize- Iyamu and his team were not unexpected as it goes to show inexperience in terms of strategic planning and handling of delicate matters of public safety and security.

