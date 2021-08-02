News

PDP to Jega: Don’t compare us with APC

as APC slams former ex-INEC chair, says maligning party'll not give you political mileage

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted there is no comparison between it and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party, which was reacting to comment attributed to former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, stated that trying to compare it with APC is an unpardonable disservice to the nation.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the ruling party has reversed the fortunes of the country within a space of six years.

The party expressed worry that Prof. Jega, who only recently described the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari administration as a “failure”, “is now attempting an image laundering with such a warped comparison, just a few weeks after he was offered a juicy appointment as Chairman of Governing Council of University of Jos by President Buhari.

“It is indeed unfortunate that Prof. Jega, as a professor of political science, could portray an ignorance of the manifest contrasts between the robust fortunes of our nation under the PDP and the wasteland she has become under the APC.”

PDP noted its achievements while in government, in areas of economy, debts forgiveness, telecommunication sector, aviation, oil and gas, banking, etc., resulting in the Nigerian economy becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with Fitch B+ rating.

It regretted that the APC has wrecked the economy and turned the nation into the world poverty capital and a debtor country in a space of six years.

According to the party, 33.3 percent of Nigerians are unemployed while about 25 million families are not able to afford their daily meals “as our country ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, due to the obnoxious policies of the APC and President Buhari.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega.

According to APC, maligning the party, would not give Jega any political mileage

The APC also said it was effort in futility for Prof. Jega to have compared the ruling party with the opposition PDP that failed for 16 years.

According to APC, the PDP is a failed party, while the ruling party is providing direction for the country.

But reacting to Prof. Jega’s postulations, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe in a statement in Abuja said: “Our attention has been drawn to an uncontrolled, wrong and untenable political outburst by a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega in which he lumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), together with the failed People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“While the PDP failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians as a government and opposition party, the APC is thriving, healthy and assiduously cleaning the massive mess left behind by the PDP which failed to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Nigeria after being in charge of the country for 16 years.

“While Professor Jega is right about the PDP, a party under which he served as the Chairman of the nation’s election management body, we reject his comparison of the APC with the PDP.

“Professor Jega got his facts wrong and mixed up in his baseless comparison of the PDP with the APC.”

