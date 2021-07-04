PDP to Matawelle: Handover to your deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who defected to the All Progreasives Congress (APC) to handover to his deputy in accordance with the 1999 constitution, as amended.

The party, which described the governor’s boast that he could not be intimidated by the PDP to vacate office as “feeble kick of a disoriented and confused deserter,” noted that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) “is clear on the responsibilities of a deputy governor that finds himself under an absconding governor like Matawalle.”

PDP also reacted to the reason given by the governor for his defection to the APC, and said it was a justification of its position that APC was using threat and intimidation to lure PDP governors to its fold.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the governor’s revelation that he joined APC to “have the full backing of the Federal Government to fight insecurity”, further exposed that the APC was never committed to fighting insecurity.

“The statement by Governor Matawalle further confirms that the APC has been promoting insecurity, particularly terrorism and kidnapping for ransom, in various parts of the country as a way to create an emergency situation to cover their atrocities, siphon public funds, as well as intimidate and coerce state governors elected on the platform of other political parties to join their fold,” PDP stated.

It recalled how Matawalle had been under pressure by the APC-led Federal Government with the imposition of no flight as well as threats of state of emergency in Zamfara State.

“Nigerians now know those behind the violent abductions, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism in the state and other parts of the country as well as why the situation has continued to escalate under the APC.

“It is indeed atrocious and most unpardonable that the APC is using the blood of innocent and helpless Nigerians for its political gains as well as to create a gory merchandise for its leaders and cronies,” the party said. PDP noted that by this confession, it is clear that Matawalle did not defect to the APC because the party has any democratic credential but only surrendered to intimidation.

It reminded Matawalle that joining APC “is an unpardonable act of betrayal which will continue to act as an albatross, particularly against the backdrop of his own vows.”

Like this: Like Loading...