Matawelle)
News Top Stories

PDP to Matawelle: Handover to your deputy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who defected to the All Progreasives Congress (APC) to handover to his deputy in accordance with the 1999 constitution, as amended.

 

The party, which described the governor’s boast that he could not be intimidated by the PDP to vacate office as “feeble kick of a disoriented and confused deserter,” noted that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) “is clear on the responsibilities of a deputy governor that finds himself under an absconding governor like Matawalle.”

 

PDP also reacted to the reason given by the governor for his defection to the APC, and said it was a justification of its position that APC was using threat and intimidation to lure PDP governors to its fold.

 

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the governor’s revelation that he joined APC to “have the full backing of the Federal Government to fight insecurity”, further exposed that the APC was never committed to fighting insecurity.

 

“The statement by Governor Matawalle further confirms that the APC has been promoting insecurity, particularly terrorism and kidnapping for ransom, in various parts of the country as a way to create an emergency situation to cover their atrocities, siphon public funds, as well as intimidate and coerce state governors elected on the platform of other political parties to join their fold,” PDP stated.

 

It recalled how Matawalle had been under pressure by the APC-led Federal Government with the imposition of no flight as well as threats of state of emergency in Zamfara State.

 

“Nigerians now know those behind the violent abductions, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism in the state and other parts of the country as well as why the situation has continued to escalate under the APC.

 

“It is indeed atrocious and most unpardonable that the APC is using the blood of innocent and helpless Nigerians for its political gains as well as to create a gory merchandise for its leaders and cronies,” the party said. PDP noted that by this confession, it is clear that Matawalle did not defect to the APC because the party has any democratic credential but only surrendered to intimidation.

 

It reminded Matawalle that joining APC “is an unpardonable act of betrayal which will continue to act as an albatross, particularly against the backdrop of his own vows.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

British woman killed in Pakistan after refusing man’s marriage offer

Posted on Author Reporter

  A British woman of Pakistani origin has been found dead in the city of Lahore. Mayra Zulfiqar is believed to have been aged about 25, and news reports said she was killed after refusing to marry a man, reports Sky News. Ms Zulfiqar’s friend Mohammad Nazeer had told police a man wanted to marry […]
News

Kaduna Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Taiwan reports first imported case from Nigeria   The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed- Baloni, has confirmed that she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Baloni in a tweet on her Twitter page revealed that she has gone into isolation.   “Following notification that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 can reduce fertility in men

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

An Israeli study has suggested that mild to severe cases of the respiratory ailment arising from COVID-19 could result in reduced fertility in men. These are the findings of the study published in the medical journal ‘Fertility and Sterility’. Study author Dr. Dan Aderka of the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, told the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica