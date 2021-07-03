PDP to Matawelle: Handover to your deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who recently defected to the All Progreasives Congress (APC), to handover to his deputy in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The party described the governor’s boast that he could not be intimidated by the PDP to vacate office as “feeble kick of a disoriented and confused deserter,” noting that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) “is clear on the responsibilities of a deputy governor that finds himself under an absconding governor like Matawalle.”

PDP also reacted to the reason given by the governor for his defection to the APC and said it was a justification of its position that APC was using threats and intimidation to lure PDP governors to its fold.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the governor’s revelation that he joined APC to “have the full backing of the Federal Government to fight insecurity”, further exposed that the APC was never committed to fighting insecurity.

“The statement by Governor Matawalle further confirms that the APC has been promoting insecurity particularly terrorism and kidnapping for ransom, in various parts of the country as a way to create an emergency situation to cover their atrocities, siphon public funds as well as intimidate and coerce state governors elected on the platform of other political parties to join their fold,” PDP stated.

It recalled how Matawalle had been under pressure by the APC-led Federal Government with the imposition of no flights as well as threats of declaring a state of emergency in his state.

