Matawelle)
News

PDP to Matawelle: Handover to your deputy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who recently defected to the All Progreasives Congress (APC), to handover to his deputy in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

 

The party described the governor’s boast that he could not be intimidated by the PDP to vacate office as “feeble kick of a disoriented and confused deserter,” noting that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) “is clear on the responsibilities of a deputy governor that finds himself under an absconding governor like Matawalle.”

 

PDP also reacted to the reason given by the governor for his defection to the APC and said it was a justification of its position that APC was using threats and intimidation to lure PDP governors to its fold.

 

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the governor’s revelation that he joined APC to “have the full backing of the Federal Government to fight insecurity”, further exposed that the APC was never committed to fighting insecurity.

 

“The statement by Governor Matawalle further confirms that the APC has been promoting insecurity particularly terrorism and kidnapping for ransom, in various parts of the country as a way to create an emergency situation to cover their atrocities, siphon public funds as well as intimidate and coerce state governors elected on the platform of other political parties to join their fold,” PDP stated.
It recalled how Matawalle had been under pressure by the APC-led Federal Government with the imposition of no flights  as well as threats of declaring a state of emergency in his state.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We’ve suffered 41 attacks in 14 states – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Wants ICCES declare attacks national security emergency The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it suffered attacks in 41 of its facilities across 14 states of the country between 2019 and May this year. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed an emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Thursday, said the spate […]
News

Biden identifies more administration officials, Trump vows continued election fight

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden chose more senior aides to lead his administration’s efforts to defeat the coronavirus and rebuild the U.S. economy, and his office confirmed on Sunday he would begin receiving classified briefings that are an essential step toward taking control of national security. As the Democratic former vice president prepared for his move […]
News

In break with past, UAE and Bahrain sign US-brokered deals with Israel

Posted on Author Reporter

    The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday to normalize ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the White House ceremony, capping a dramatic month when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica