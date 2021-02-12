PDP to Metuh: We share in your travails

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday visited its erstwhile National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who recently underwent medical treatment overseas. Metuh, whose conviction by an Abuja High Court on alleged corruption, was quashed late last year by a unanimous decision of a Court of Appeal panel after spending about eight months in Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, travelled immediately overseas to attend his spinal cord ailment. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who led members of the NWC on the visit, commended Metuh for his courage and strength of character in the face of his many challenges.

“PDP is proud of you and we will continue to identify with you and pray for you. We thank God that you successfully gone through the ordeal, and we thank God for the success of the medical treatment,” Secondus said. He urged him not to be discouraged, but to remain focused. Secondus also extolled Metuh’s role as PDP spokesperson, which he said, helped the party reenergise when it lost the 2015 general election.

