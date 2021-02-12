News

PDP to Metuh: We share in your travails

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday visited its erstwhile National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who recently underwent medical treatment overseas. Metuh, whose conviction by an Abuja High Court on alleged corruption, was quashed late last year by a unanimous decision of a Court of Appeal panel after spending about eight months in Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, travelled immediately overseas to attend his spinal cord ailment. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who led members of the NWC on the visit, commended Metuh for his courage and strength of character in the face of his many challenges.

“PDP is proud of you and we will continue to identify with you and pray for you. We thank God that you successfully gone through the ordeal, and we thank God for the success of the medical treatment,” Secondus said. He urged him not to be discouraged, but to remain focused. Secondus also extolled Metuh’s role as PDP spokesperson, which he said, helped the party reenergise when it lost the 2015 general election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bringing development, knowledge to Cross River

Posted on Author Clement James

Since the establishment of the Nigerian Navy in 1956, the force has undertaken sensitive missions both at home and outside the shores of the country and has acquitted itself creditably well. This arm of the military, which evolved from Royal Navy to what it is known now, has over the years, also continued to spearhead […]
News

Four feared dead as palliatives’ looting turns deadly in Lokoja

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Four people, including an old man, a child and two women, were feared dead on Sunday in Lokoja, during a struggle to cart away COVID-19 palliatives from a warehouse in the capital of Kogi State.   The palliatives, stacked in heaps at a facility located at the John Holt Market, was forced opened by members […]
News Top Stories

Ondo poll: Governor, deputy in face-off

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

T he much rumoured feud between the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, came to a head yesterday.     In what was a confirmation of the feud, Ajayi finally abandoned his boss and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The deputy governor was elected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica