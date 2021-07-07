News

PDP to Mohammed: Explain how you funded Kwara elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, to tell Nigerians how he ‘singlehandedly’ funded the 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) elections in Kwara State. The party also said the minister’s description of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led APC government of Kwara State as treacherous and false-hearted, was an apt description of the APC-led Federal Government.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Mohammed failed to give the details of the friends, politicians and families whom he claimed help him in “singlehandedly” raising the said huge funds for his party’s election in Kwara State. According to the party, the minister should come clean on how he raised the huge sum of money

. It, however, noted the reaction of members of the Kwara State House of Assembly who described Alhaji Mohammed as “a liar, who lies everyday.” The PDP added that such declaration points to how the APC used the instruments of lies, false promises, deception and propaganda to gain access to power in 2015.” It added that the APC governments at state and federal levels “came into power through lies, false promises, deceptions and propaganda only to engage in reckless treasury looting, electoral malpractices, violation of the rights of Nigerians and reducing our once thriving nation to world’s poverty capital. “It is also descriptive of how the APC administration has continued to use the same instruments of lies, falsehood and deceit as a policy direction in their stranglehold on our nation.”

