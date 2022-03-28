News Top Stories

PDP to New APC Chair: Come clean on allegations against you

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to clear his name of the allegations of fraudulent award of contracts against him.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Senator Adamu was arraigned in court on 149 charges of alleged fraudulent award of contracts and stealing of public funds estimated at N15 billion.

The party stated that composition of the APC national leadership is a clear confirmation that President Muhammed Buhari is not committed to the fight against corruption.

 

“It is clear that with the combination of the corrupt, deceitful and rudderless Buhari-led APC government and the illegitimate Abdullahi Adamu-led party, corruption, economic hardship and rudderlessness in the APC government will worsen in our country in the remaining one year of the APC in government,” PDP stated.

 

It challenged the new APC chairman to tell Nigerians why he was not courageous enough to submit himself to trial at the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State rather than hide under technicalities.

 

“Senator Adamu should, therefore, come clean to Nigerians on the said case before parading himself as a saint. “It is, therefore, pathetic to see Adamu showboating on stage to impress his puppet master by attempting to denigrate other Nigerians and our great party, the PDP.

 

“Our party has only pity for Adamu and does not intend to confer him an undue relevance with a response.

 

“Senator Adamu should, however, be conscious of the fact that time does not run against the state in criminal matters. He should, therefore, not have any illusion that being an APC chairman will avail him a perpetual cover.”

 

The party regretted that while the APC was busy making false performance claims on the economy, infrastructure and security, terrorists were attacking the Kaduna International Airport – an APC-controlled state.

 

The PDP spokesman noted that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) does not have the legitimacy of office as the process that produced it under the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was unconstitutional and flawed. It warned aspirants intending to participate in the 2023 general elections under the APC to note that they are on a journey to nowhere

 

