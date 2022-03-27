News

PDP to new APC Chair: Come clean on allegations against you

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to clear his name of the allegations of fraudulent award of contract against him.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Senator Adamu was arraigned in court on 149 charges of alleged fraudulent award of contracts and stealing of public funds estimated at N15 billion.

The party stated that composition of the APC national leadership is a clear confirmation that President Muhammed Buhari is not committed to the fight against corruption.

“It is clear that with the combination of the corrupt, deceitful and rudderless Buhari-led APC government and the illegitimate Abdullahi Adamu-led party leadership, corruption, economic hardship and rudderlessness in the APC government will worsen in our country in the remaining one year of the APC in government,” PDP stated.

It challenged the new APC Chairman to tell Nigerians why he was not courageous enough to submit himself to trial at the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State “rather than hide under technicalities”.

“Senator Adamu should therefore come clean to Nigerians on the said case before parading himself as a saint.

“It is therefore pathetic to see Senator Adamu showboating on stage to impress his puppet master by attempting to denigrate other Nigerians and our great party, the PDP.

“Our party has only pity for Senator Adamu and does not intend to confer him an undue relevance with a response.

“Senator Adamu should, however, be conscious of the fact that time does not run against the state in criminal matters. He should therefore not have any illusion that being an APC Chairman will avail him a perpetual cover.”

The party regretted that while the APC was busy making false performance claims on the economy, infrastructure and security, terrorists were attacking the Kaduna International Airport – an APC controlled state.

PDP stated that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) does not have the legitimacy of office as the process that produced it under the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was unconstitutional and flawed.

It warned aspirants intending to participate in the 2023 general elections under the APC to note that they are on a journey to nowhere.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID 19: Adamawa orders closure of schools

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Adamawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools as the Federal Government announced a second wave of Coronavirus in the country. A statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of education and human capital development, Aisha Abubakar, said the closure is to take immediate effect. Although no reason was […]
News

Don’t turn Christmas into carnal jamboree –Kaigama

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

  Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has advised Nigeria not to turn Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus Christ, into a carnival or a jamboree.   Kaigama at a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols organised jointly by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Voice […]
News

Reps promise better working conditions for judiciary staff

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Oniofok Luke Akpan (PDP, Akwa Ibom), has promised to ensure better conditions for judiciary workers. Oniofok gave the assurance yesterday during the 2021 budget review and 2022 budget defence session by the House Committee with Chairman, National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Tanko Muhammad, in Abuja He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica