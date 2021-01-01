PDP to Nigerians: 2021’ll be better

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed hope that year 2021 would be better for Nigerians despite pain they experienced in the outgone year. The party in its New Year message by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Nigerians witnessed untold hardship and bloodletting in 2020, which it blamed on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It, however, commended the people for their resilience and resolve to stand by one another in the face of failure of governance under the APC. According to the PDP, Nigerians were abandoned to life of misery and at the mercy of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals by the APC led Federal Government.

It reads: “Sadly, today, terrorists have become so emboldened by the failures of the APC to the extent of seizing communities, beheading our compatriots and even kidnapping over 600 schoolboys in Mr. President’s home state, Katsina, at the time his security machinery took over the state, where he had gone to holiday while our nation drifts.

“Like an act in a tragedy series, Nigerians watched hopelessly, as a people without a leader, while the President of Chad, Idris Derby, personally led his troops into the Nigerian soil to liberate communities and Nigerians soldiers held captive by terrorists. “There is hardly a family in Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, which does not bear the deep gash of security or economic tragedy brought by the APC. “It is imperative to state that under the APC and Buhari administration, governance became a tool of suppression. Human right abuses became the new normal. “Nigerians youths who tried to raise the consciousness of government to the suffering in the land were viciously subdued, not a few were murdered by the agents of the APC.

“The aforementioned callous experiences notwithstanding, our party holds that as we march into the New Year, there must be a change of narrative for our dear nation. “We therefore call on Nigerians, having become fed up with the APC and the Buhari administration, to strengthen their bond of unity in our collectively patriotic resolve to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of misrule.

