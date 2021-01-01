News

PDP to Nigerians: 2021’ll be better

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed hope that year 2021 would be better for Nigerians despite pain they experienced in the outgone year. The party in its New Year message by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Nigerians witnessed untold hardship and bloodletting in 2020, which it blamed on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It, however, commended the people for their resilience and resolve to stand by one another in the face of failure of governance under the APC. According to the PDP, Nigerians were abandoned to life of misery and at the mercy of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals by the APC led Federal Government.

It reads: “Sadly, today, terrorists have become so emboldened by the failures of the APC to the extent of seizing communities, beheading our compatriots and even kidnapping over 600 schoolboys in Mr. President’s home state, Katsina, at the time his security machinery took over the state, where he had gone to holiday while our nation drifts.

“Like an act in a tragedy series, Nigerians watched hopelessly, as a people without a leader, while the President of Chad, Idris Derby, personally led his troops into the Nigerian soil to liberate communities and Nigerians soldiers held captive by terrorists. “There is hardly a family in Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, which does not bear the deep gash of security or economic tragedy brought by the APC. “It is imperative to state that under the APC and Buhari administration, governance became a tool of suppression. Human right abuses became the new normal. “Nigerians youths who tried to raise the consciousness of government to the suffering in the land were viciously subdued, not a few were murdered by the agents of the APC.

“The aforementioned callous experiences notwithstanding, our party holds that as we march into the New Year, there must be a change of narrative for our dear nation. “We therefore call on Nigerians, having become fed up with the APC and the Buhari administration, to strengthen their bond of unity in our collectively patriotic resolve to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of misrule.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa to FG: Correct mistakes in oil industry

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Government has cautioned the Federal Government and other critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry against repeating the mistakes that have continued to deprive the host communities and the people of their benefits. The Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this yesterday while declaring open the technical session of the […]
News

N’Korea on alert over ‘first suspected coronavirus case’

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea has reported what it describes as the country’s first suspected case of coronavirus. State news agency KCNA said a person who defected to South Korea three years ago last week returned across the demarcation line had Covid-19 symptoms. Leader Kim Jong-un held an emergency meeting with top officials, imposing a lockdown in […]
News

Man jailed 6 months for defaming Jigawa gov, Badaru

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A Chief Magistrate’s Court 1 sitting in Dutse has convicted a middle-aged businessman, Sabi’u Ibrahim Chamo to six months imprisonment for defaming t Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar. The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Batula Dauda, however, granted an option of N20, 000 fine and 20 strokes of cane to the convict. Chamo was arraigned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica