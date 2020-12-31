News

PDP to Nigerians: 2021’ll be better

Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed the hope that 2021 would be better for Nigerians despite the pains they experienced in the out-gone year.
The party in its New Year message by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Nigerians witnessed untold hardship and bloodletting in 2020, which it blamed on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
It commended the people for their resilience and resolve to stand by one another in the face of failure of governance under the APC.
According to the PDP, Nigerians were abandoned to life of misery and at the mercy of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, by the APC-led Federal Government.
“Sadly, today, terrorists have become so emboldened by the failures of the APC to the extent of seizing communities, beheading our compatriots and even kidnapping over 600 schoolboys in Mr. President’s home state, Katsina, at the time his security machinery took over the state, where he had gone to holiday while our nation drifts.
“Like an act in a tragedy series, Nigerians watched hopelessly, as a people without a leader, while the President of Chad, Idris Derby, personally led his troops into the Nigerian soil to liberate communities and Nigerians soldiers held captive by terrorists,” the party regretted.
The party said the nation’s economy was in shambles leading to closure of millions of businesses, high unemployment rate, poverty and collapse of infrastructures.

Our Reporters

