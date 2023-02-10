News

PDP to Nigerians: Beware of APC’s old naira desperation to buy votes

Author Dominic Adewole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fighting tooth and nail with litigations to sustain the old naira notes in circulation for vote buying to manipulate the forth coming general elections. The party urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to be weary of the political knavery being orchestrated by APC propagandists defraud Nigerians again. The Spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba yesterday, said the ruling party was hiding under the disguise of fighting against the hardships that accompanied the policy but plotting how to use stashed old notes to buy votes during elections.

He said, “Why is the APC going to court to seek extension of the old notes rather than ask the court to compel the CBN to release more new notes to the populace? “We are confident but APC is panicking because Nigerians are looking towards the direction of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa to recover us from where we are.”
“The PDP as a political party would want the elections to hold as scheduled. We are impressing it upon the Federal government and the CBN to make sure that funds are available to the people in line with the limits they have set. “This is important so that when you go to the ATM or the banking hall, you should be able to access the little or the much you desire in line with that benchmark.”

 

Our Reporters

