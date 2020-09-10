PDP to Nigerians: Buhari, APC deserve our sympathy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserved the sympathy of Nigerians because they lacked ideas on how to run a country. The party said what the president and his party required was to hire competent Nigerians to help them run the government. PDP’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, told a delegation of PDP women, who were at the party’s campaign office to protest the state of the economy, that the president has failed the country.

“They made several promises, including reducing the pump price of fuel, allowing the refineries to work. They made a firmed commitment and promise to the people. “They also promised that naira will be equal to one dollar; creating employment for all our youths and that power problem will be a thing of the past within six months. “I want to ask Nigerians whether they have fulfilled their promises or not? It is a colossal failure. Every responsible government must be very careful in making promises. “They made these promises in 2015 when a bag of rice was N8,000 naira.

Today, a bag of rice is N35,000 naira. Are we better off ? Have they improved on the economy? “The situation in Nigeria is pathetic. It has worsened. Our people are going through pain, hardships and sorrow. And this government is clueless,” Secondus stated. He expressed disappointment that the twoday ministerial retreat that ended on Tuesday by the president ended without any tangible solution to the nation’s problems. “Nigerians were watching and thought that they would profer a solution and give hope to the people. We watch them clapping for themselves. “What have they achieved? They have zero.

Nigeria has become the headquarters of poverty in the world. In all ramifications, transportation, health sector, education is a colossal failure,” he said. Secondus noted that the present administration has imposed more hardship on the people, especially with the recent increase in the pump prices of fuel and electricity tariff.

He advised the Federal Government to allow the private sector drive Nigeria’s economy, adding that in advanced countries, it was the private sector that usually drove the economy. “What we want to advise the government is to allow the private sector to drive the economy. That is what is happening in other countries. “In all civilized countries in the world, it is the private sector that drives the economy; government cannot do it. It has failed,” he said. He assured Nigerians, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the civil societies that PDP was standing with ordinary Nigerians

Like this: Like Loading...