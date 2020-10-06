PDP to Obaseki: Make peace with your enemies

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, to forgive those who had offended him and make peace with his enemies. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke when he received the governor who was on thank you visit at the party’s national secretariat, told him not to disappoint the people who elected him their governor.

“Your Excellency, my advice for you is that the election is over, the expectations are very high. You must now show the experience you came with from the private sector.

“In the political world, it is your ability to lead everyone together, especially in this your last tenure; it is important to make sure that there are three arms of government – the executive which you head, even though you are the overall boss, make sure that the legislative arm, those who have offended you, who ran helter-skelter, bring them back, they are your children.

“You are the father of Edo, bring them on board and work with all of them because that will be your legacy. “It is not money or anything else, but your ability to bring everybody on board to work with you and I am quite sure that Edo people are ready even those from the other party, who are willing to come, let them come,” he advised.

Secondus noted that Obaseki’s election was a manifestation of his humility, stating that there was excitement throughout the country at the outcome of the election. Obaseki said the visit was to thank the party lead-ers for their support during the election.

“When we sit down today to savour the victory and glory which God has given us, we cannot forget how it all started; that it was in this same premises that you did all you could to admit me into the party after I had been disqualified from the other party,” the governor noted.

He recalled the support given him during the campaign, adding that nobody in the nation’s political history has had the type of campaign during the Edo election. “Some people will like to take this for granted. You gave us advice and support and showed Nigerians how to cope politically in a pandemic era.

“You helped smoothen our entrance into PDP; you cleared us in record time so that we could participate in the primaries of the party. “You helped us navigate through the whole process in which the other aspirants stepped down for me to allow me contest as the flag bearer for the party,” he said.

On the 14 memberselect, the governor said the case is in court, adding that there is nothing he could do about it. “I wish it didn’t happen, but people were playing god and promising what is not constitutional.

“I’m not one that plant people into the House of Assembly; they, on their own operated the rules the way it should be, the seats are now vacant.

“Even if I wanted today to bring them back, I don’t have such powers,” he stated.

