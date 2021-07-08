PDP to Onochie: You’re still an APC member

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said contrary to her claim, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stated that Onochie is number 2 on the ward 4 register of the APC in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State.

The party also noted her subsisting oath filed in a pending suit in court affirming her membership of the APC: “Which she further reinforced and adopted under cross examination in the same matter very recently.”

According to the PDP, Onochie cannot be trusted with membership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because she is partisan.

“Nigerians were amused to watch Lauretta Onochie, a nationally known APC front runner, as she spewed falsehood before the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on INEC in denial of her membership of the APC.

“With such proclivity to desperate denials in the face of the truth, allowing Lauretta Onochie, anywhere near INEC; would pollute the Commission as well as the conduct of elections by the Commission,” PDP argued.

